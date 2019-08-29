Parametrica Management LTD Holding in Catalent (CTLT) Decreased as Stock Rose; Ing Groep Nv Trimmed Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $796,398; Stock Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 11,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 43,976 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 55,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $90.58. About 1.87 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 4,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 14,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 1.27 million shares traded or 67.44% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Investors Lc reported 4,550 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.09M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Centurylink Invest Mngmt Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 16,646 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 163,466 shares. Markel has invested 0.33% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Citigroup holds 0.06% or 863,044 shares. 1.52M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. 3,062 are held by Caprock Gru. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 165,500 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Department Mb Comml Bank N A owns 1,533 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,700 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 64,544 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 5.82M shares to 6.82M shares, valued at $198.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 134,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronav Nv Antwerpen.

