Parametrica Management LTD Has Trimmed United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Stake by $491,004; As Brown (BF.B) Stock Price Were Volatile, Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Cut Holding by $21.35 Million

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 13,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,214 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 19,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 233,073 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 410,649 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.02 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 530,223 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s What Brown-Forman Investors Should Watch in Its Q3 Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” on March 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: ECB In Focus Amid Central Bank Shift – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brown-Forman Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brown Forman: It’s True, Sin Sells – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 188,082 were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.86 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 17,657 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 29,151 shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,851 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 110,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Lc holds 17,800 shares. 17,988 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 64,246 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 14,680 shares. Dupont Cap has 8,735 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 6,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Bankshares, Inc. Completes Its Acquisition of Cardinal Financial Corporation – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Bankshares, Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson 21st Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.34 million for 14.37 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.