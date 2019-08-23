Parametrica Management LTD Has Trimmed Bok Finl (BOKF) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lifted Stake in Bp Plc (BP) by $30.38 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 706,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.30 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 4.52 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – Oil prices are looking ‘frothy’ and could lead to a correction, BP finance chief says; 08/04/2018 – BP, OMAN OIL TO DEVELOP 2ND PHASE OF GHAZEER: OMAN NEWS; 21/05/2018 – BP HAS 300 CLAIMS LEFT IN RELATION TO MACONDO SPILL: GILVARY; 04/04/2018 – Russia’s Transneft halts oil intake from Rosneft subsidiary; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018; 10/04/2018 – BP RAN A BLOCKCHAIN TRADING PILOT FOR 6 MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – Opening Quote: BP lets the good times… flow; 09/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. energy regulator FERC’s biggest civil penalties; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 5,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 8,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 98,013 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: A STRONGER WON COULD REDUCE ROOM FOR POLICY RATE INCREASE; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA ECONOMY CONTINUES STEADY GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE POSSIBILITY OF STAGFLATION IN KOREA; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S ECONOMY CONTINUING SOLID GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – VP Grauer Gifts 200 Of BOK Financial Corp; 02/04/2018 – Korean Bonds to Benefit as BOK Can’t Justify Hike: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: TODAY’S DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS; 11/04/2018 – BOK Maintains Growth Forecast for This Year; 25/04/2018 – BOK Financial 1Q Net Interest Rev $219.7M; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA INFLATION AT 1.6 PCT IN 2018 VS. 1.7 PCT PREVIOUSLY

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.40 million for 10.07 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BOK Financial Reports Quarterly Earnings of $108 million or $1.50 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bargain Bin Stocks: BOKF Now 13.0% Cheaper Than Director Kaiser’s Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BOK Financial Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) At US$75.49? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Forecast 13% Gains Ahead For IWR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Voya Ltd has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Bb&T has 22,356 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,034 were accumulated by Parametrica Mngmt Ltd. Raymond James Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 2,931 shares. 493 are held by Huntington Bancorp. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 6,301 shares stake. Martin And Inc Tn invested in 19,390 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Cwm Limited Co has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc accumulated 616,885 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.17% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 88,606 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,991 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,077 shares stake. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc reported 3,844 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc owns 2,678 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 176,925 shares to 753,340 shares, valued at $63.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 151,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP, Glencore stuck with tainted Russian crude – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Credibility Issues Are Going to Keep Weighing down BP Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.