Parametrica Management LTD Has Decreased Trustmark (TRMK) Position By $319,869; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 81.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 88,200 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 20,000 shares with $1.14M value, down from 108,200 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased Trustmark Corp (TRMK) stake by 59.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,693 shares as Trustmark Corp (TRMK)’s stock 0.00%. The Parametrica Management Ltd holds 6,592 shares with $222,000 value, down from 16,285 last quarter. Trustmark Corp now has $2.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 400,702 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 12/03/2018 Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Trustmark Corp. L-T Rtg To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.37%, EST. 3.41%; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trustmark Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Trustmark National Bank-Related LOC Bonds Rtgs; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 6,081 shares to 81,081 valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1.

