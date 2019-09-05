Parametrica Management LTD Has Decreased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding as Stock Declined; Longer Investments Has Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) by $410,886

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $212.35. About 13.03 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 13,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 2.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.76 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 47,871 shares or 6.03% of their US portfolio. 33,647 were accumulated by Guardian Inv Mgmt. Peninsula Asset Mngmt invested in 15,335 shares or 2.1% of the stock. 21,367 are owned by Cohen Steers Inc. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested in 4.64% or 70,573 shares. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has 13,112 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Raub Brock Mngmt Lp holds 1,099 shares. Twin Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 330,927 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Ws Lllp holds 158,568 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 4,068 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 1.69% or 2.43M shares in its portfolio. Diversified holds 70,122 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd reported 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lucas Capital Mngmt owns 30,947 shares or 6.94% of their US portfolio. Bender Robert Associates accumulated 129,605 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling invested in 0.33% or 21,721 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,330 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Co stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Aviva Public Limited invested in 1.15M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 12,389 shares. 43,468 are owned by Violich Capital Mngmt. Quantbot Technology Lp invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tompkins Financial reported 0.04% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 124.20M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Hendley And Co Incorporated holds 31,133 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 501,465 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Llc owns 38,251 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 136,616 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated. Pinebridge Invests LP has 52,112 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 20,231 were accumulated by Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.28 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.