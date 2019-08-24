Parametrica Management LTD Has Decreased Catalent (CTLT) Position; ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS (ANTH) Shorts Raised By 0.06%

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased Catalent Inc (CTLT) stake by 64.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,189 shares as Catalent Inc (CTLT)’s stock rose 28.12%. The Parametrica Management Ltd holds 4,976 shares with $202,000 value, down from 14,165 last quarter. Catalent Inc now has $7.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 880,582 shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M

ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:ANTH) had an increase of 0.06% in short interest. ANTH’s SI was 315,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.06% from 314,900 shares previously. With 61,100 avg volume, 5 days are for ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:ANTH)’s short sellers to cover ANTH’s short positions. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0439. About 16,714 shares traded. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTH News: 05/03/2018 – Anthera Pharma: RESULT Study Reported Positive Interim Futility Analyses; 06/03/2018 – ANTHERA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – Anthera Pharma: Anthera to Evaluate All Strategic Alternatives; 05/03/2018 Anthera Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $9.67M; 12/03/2018 – Anthera Pharma: Further Development of Sollpura to Be Discontinued; 12/03/2018 – Anthera Pharmaceuticals Plans to Evaluate the Full Data Outputs; 05/03/2018 – Anthera Pharma: Formal Compliance Determination Is Pending From Nasdaq; 12/03/2018 – Anthera Pharma: Sollpura Didn’t Meet Non-Inferiority Margin of CFA Primary Endpoint; 05/03/2018 – ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE APPLICABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.73; 12/03/2018 – Anthera Pharma: Sollpura Did Achieve Secondary Endpoint of Coefficient of Nitrogen Absorption

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.15 million. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.35M for 21.43 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 71,911 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 51,055 are owned by Mountain Pacific Advisers Id. Eagle Boston Investment holds 37,195 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 101,465 shares stake. Citigroup owns 11,338 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc holds 6,508 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 237,350 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.34% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 100,011 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Swiss Bankshares stated it has 264,970 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 25,657 shares. Signaturefd holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 151 shares. Advisors Management Ltd Co accumulated 7,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.33’s average target is 4.10% above currents $53.15 stock price. Catalent had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) rating on Friday, June 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16.