Parametrica Management LTD Has Cut Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $528,616 as Stock Value Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc analyzed 6,410 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60B, down from 27,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 4.82M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd analyzed 6,007 shares as the company's stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 13,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $132.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 2.75M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by Nasdaq.com

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 249 shares to 3,716 shares, valued at $964.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 1,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell State Bank stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wendell David Incorporated reported 48,670 shares. Mirador Prns Lp reported 8,789 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited has 4.81 million shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.41% or 40,623 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 26.23M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.14% or 3.07M shares. Jnba Financial owns 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,370 shares. Old Natl State Bank In stated it has 168,504 shares. Kopp Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 0.01% stake. Capital Wealth Planning holds 19,655 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc owns 5,235 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,397 are owned by Old Point And Fincl Svcs N A. Hartford Invest holds 209,038 shares. Carlson Capital Management holds 0.07% or 3,132 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Com reported 4,432 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Advsrs Lc holds 73,956 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 5,567 are held by Schnieders Mgmt Lc. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability reported 10,704 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.11% or 27,874 shares. Cibc Corporation has invested 0.87% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schroder Investment Mgmt holds 0.94% or 6.56M shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 328,654 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt holds 0.41% or 5,694 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 0.7% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3.29 million shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).