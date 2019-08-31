Parametrica Management LTD Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Ltc Properties (LTC) Shorts Lowered By 0.35%

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 63.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 8,084 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Parametrica Management Ltd holds 4,600 shares with $222,000 value, down from 12,684 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $201.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE

Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) had a decrease of 0.35% in short interest. LTC’s SI was 872,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.35% from 875,400 shares previously. With 213,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)’s short sellers to cover LTC’s short positions. The SI to Ltc Properties Inc’s float is 2.24%. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 150,124 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold LTC Properties, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management & Rech holds 0.2% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 141,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,160 were accumulated by Gw Henssler And Associates Limited. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 16,067 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.03% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Amp Investors Limited holds 18,935 shares. 86,160 are held by Barclays Public Limited Liability. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 4,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5,664 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 9,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank And Trust holds 0% or 41 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 111,847 shares.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 18.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 10.72% above currents $46.57 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4600 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,539 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hikari Tsushin has 800,310 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Co accumulated 5,344 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Planning Advsr Limited Co reported 5,030 shares. Northstar Investment Ltd Llc has 14,375 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,114 shares. Chou Associates Management Inc holds 434,542 shares. Cahill Fincl Advisors owns 0.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,926 shares. Cullinan Associates invested in 0.13% or 36,864 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.95% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). One Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 12,290 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 108,810 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Inc holds 4,794 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.