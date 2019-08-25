Parametrica Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Bok Finl (BOKF) by $480,735 as Stock Value Declined; As Splunk (SPLK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Cut Holding by $6.20 Million

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 5,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 8,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 224,304 shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK: GROWTH TO BE IN LINE WITH PREV. 3% PROJECTION; 19/03/2018 – BOK BOARD MEMBER LEE: GOVT’S EXTRA BUDGET PROPOSAL SHOULDN’T AFFECT MONETARY POLICY; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INFLATION TO APPROACH TARGET LEVEL IN SECOND HALF; 11/04/2018 – BOK chief says decision to keep rates steady was unanimous; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING S.KOREA ECONOMY HIGH; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: C.BANK WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE NECESSARY ACTION TO STABILIZE FX MARKET AS NEEDED; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH TRADE CONDITIONS WITH OTHER COUNTRIES; 23/05/2018 – BOK to Stay Accommodative as Employment Market Sluggish: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE REPORT ON FX INTERVENTION ON BOK HOMEPAGE; 13/03/2018 – BOK CHIEF SAYS A SUCCESSFUL SUMMIT OF N.KOREA, U.S. WILL HELP STABILIZE FINANCIAL MARKETS, IMPROVE CONSUMER SENTIMENT

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 6.04 million shares traded or 215.09% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.39 million for 9.76 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,254 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 82 shares. Principal Financial Gp invested in 0.04% or 569,199 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 493 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 0% or 3,511 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has 0.14% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 1.37 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 8 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 68,717 shares. Cibc Markets, a New York-based fund reported 830,020 shares. 2,678 are held by Two Sigma Limited Liability. Strs Ohio has 3,648 shares. Teton Advisors owns 17,397 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 1.48 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

