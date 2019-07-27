Parametrica Management LTD Decreased Its Bok Finl (BOKF) Holding as Shares Declined; Harber Asset Management Holds Stake in Facebook (FB)

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 32,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – DoubleLine’s Gundlach at Sohn Says Go Long XOP, Short Facebook; 24/05/2018 – FB IMPLEMENTING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED POLITICAL CONTENT POLICY; 26/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Cook County sues Facebook, Cambridge Analytica after alleged misuse of millions of Illinoisans’ data…; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts; 26/04/2018 – Facebook didn’t mention Cambridge Analytica by name in its filing, but clearly told investors that more such incidents will probably be discovered; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 17/03/2018 – Facebook apologizes for autocomplete child abuse video suggestions. Via @verge:; 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 18/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica denies Wylie’s claims that the firm held on to data obtained illegally from millions of Facebook users

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 5,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 8,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 210,364 shares traded or 34.57% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR MAJOR COUNTRIES’ MONETARY POLICICES; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government Will Gradually Disclose Foreign Exchange Intervention Details — Finance Ministry, BOK; 23/05/2018 – ALL 18 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE FX POLICY DETAILS ON REGULAR BASIS -BOK, FIN MIN; 11/04/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE LOWER THAN PREV. 1.7% PROJECTION; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA INFLATION IN 2019 WILL BE SIMILAR TO 2018; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE POSSIBILITY OF STAGFLATION IN KOREA; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RECENT DECISION TO DISCLOSE FX INTERVENTION DETAILS WON’T BE MISUSED BY SPECULATIVE INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CLOSELY MONITOR MARKETS, CAPITAL FLOW; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL KEEP POLICY ACCOMMODATIVE FOR NOW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv reported 126,707 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Front Barnett Limited invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strs Ohio reported 2.05 million shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd invested in 0.98% or 21,923 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd reported 3,533 shares. 5,550 are owned by Tributary Capital Management Ltd Company. Regions Financial holds 88,758 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,606 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 840,600 were reported by Kensico Mngmt. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,879 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 1.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares to 148,494 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 362,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,179 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35M. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Us Financial Bank De reported 3,538 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 23,972 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Florida-based Camarda Financial Advisors Llc has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Sei Invests reported 77,073 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 95,254 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 487 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 6,996 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 0% or 10,715 shares. Numerixs stated it has 400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Invesco holds 68,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio.