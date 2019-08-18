Parametric Portfolio Associates Upped Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $8.65 Million; Stock Value Rose; Crow Point Partners Lowered Its Holding in Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) as Valuation Declined

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 579,280 shares traded or 74.09% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 25,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 417,914 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.91M, up from 392,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 367,486 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,666 shares. Fundx Ltd invested in 0.09% or 800 shares. Woodstock Corporation invested 1.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Co has 4.37% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 357,140 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.16% or 161,531 shares. Davis R M reported 140,065 shares stake. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fiduciary Co has 4,973 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 96,036 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Com reported 17.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1,146 shares. 5,500 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Frontier Co Limited reported 188,608 shares stake. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Villere St Denis J Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Spot market volume drops nearly a third from December 2017 – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Reports Strong Financial Results And Ups Guidance Going Forward – Benzinga” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp Com (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17,390 shares to 66,885 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 12,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,509 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.