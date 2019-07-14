Parametric Portfolio Associates Upped Its Stake in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) as Stock Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Cut by $144.86 Million Its Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 35.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 766,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265.17 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 45,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 108,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 166,525 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) CEO Simon Burton on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on May 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Einhorn: The Only Real Hedge Fund Manager Left? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 1,779 shares to 21,277 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Center Reit (NYSE:SKT) by 60,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,302 shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “June’s IMX Shows Traders Dropping Equity For The First Time Since 2016 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sits at crucial crossroads after June rally – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 777,447 shares to 962,261 shares, valued at $54.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 84,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,783 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.