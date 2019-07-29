Parametric Portfolio Associates Upped Its Sarepta Therapeutics I Com (SRPT) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish YY Inc. (YY) Last Week

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Sarepta Therapeutics I Com (SRPT) stake by 7.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 8,709 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics I Com (SRPT)’s stock declined 11.54%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 130,482 shares with $15.55 million value, up from 121,773 last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics I Com now has $10.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $147.75. About 330,540 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. | golodirsen | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Among 2 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Nomura upgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Thursday, May 30 to “Buy” rating. See YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Tigress Financial Rating: Buy Initiate

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Daiwa Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $97 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $81 Maintain

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 793,608 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is YY a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY – Winner Of The Turning Live Streaming Industry – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YY: Becoming A Social Media Giant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY or TME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.09 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Needham. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $270 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital given on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 4. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by H.C. Wainwright.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Sarepta (SRPT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sarepta Soars As Pfizer’s DMD Prospects Languish – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta up 2% premarket as MS boosts target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Stock Up Almost 40% This Year So Far: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $15.73 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Howton David T sold $4.20 million. 15,000 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $2.10 million were sold by Cumbo Alexander. Shares for $8.47 million were sold by Mahatme Sandesh.