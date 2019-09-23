Parametric Portfolio Associates Upped Its Neurocrine Biosciences Com (NBIX) Stake; Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NBIX) stake by 17.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 15,698 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 107,218 shares with $9.05 million value, up from 91,520 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com now has $9.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 381,487 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 81,106 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 1.60M shares with $71.66M value, up from 1.52M last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 265,579 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Neurocrine has $11800 highest and $106 lowest target. $111.25’s average target is 10.76% above currents $100.44 stock price. Neurocrine had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11100 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 30.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Korea Electric Pwr Sponsored Adr (NYSE:KEP) stake by 101,477 shares to 1.18 million valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Re/Max Holdings Incl (NYSE:RMAX) stake by 10,381 shares and now owns 28,357 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.17% or 949,690 shares. Tobam has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 572,389 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 252,207 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). De Burlo Grp owns 0.2% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 12,350 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.83 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 235,557 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.01% stake. Gam Holdg Ag holds 88,507 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Enterprise Corp has 0.11% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 6,064 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 13,481 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.16% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity. $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) stake by 17,450 shares to 909,842 valued at $54.27 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 82,612 shares and now owns 79,939 shares. Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) was reduced too.