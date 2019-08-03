Parametric Portfolio Associates Upped Its Holding in Discover Financial Services (DFS) as Valuation Rose; As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Rose, Northstar Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $888,800

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.83 million, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.44M shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 22/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa: “A company of this size and complexity cannot be seriously considering at least a dividend cut and/or a more aggressive approach to reinforcing its capital base.”; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JP Morgan Survey Shows Benefits of Plan Sponsors Taking Proactive Approach to DC Plan Design – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has 51,160 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.13% or 24,286 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 298,200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.75% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Huber Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Investment Counsel owns 2,111 shares. Moreover, American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc has 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beach Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Profund Limited Liability Co stated it has 89,233 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Lynch & In holds 27,673 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,223 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) holds 1.39% or 787,865 shares. Moreover, Mrj Cap has 3.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,661 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares to 71,003 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,909 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Llc owns 1.92M shares. Security Natl Trust Company stated it has 1,150 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 33,490 shares. Brighton Jones Lc invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 1,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,071 were reported by Conning Incorporated. Wright Invsts Ser reported 33,045 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 5,800 shares. Orrstown Svcs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,140 shares. 97,519 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. 204 were accumulated by Earnest Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 6,860 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service owns 0.24% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 15,383 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0.62% or 92,140 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.13% or 2.20M shares.