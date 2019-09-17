Parametric Portfolio Associates Upped Extended Stay America (STAY) Stake by $562,336; Tig Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Sprint (S) by $10.73 Million as Share Price Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 1.88M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Barclays Conference May 21; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 07/05/2018 – SPRINT, UNIT REPORT CONSENT SOLICITATIONS REGARDING SOME NOTES; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 30/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Set to Get $78 Million If T-Mobile Deal Wins Approval; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Doubles Consent Fee to Amend Covenant From Capital Bonds

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 35,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 823,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91M, up from 788,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 631,751 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp owns 441,572 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 853,072 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr has 27,639 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 885,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,028 were accumulated by Bb&T. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 14,828 shares. Natixis holds 0.05% or 884,669 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Gabelli Funds reported 0.09% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Neuberger Berman Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 521,688 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 5.58 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com stated it has 82,794 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 340 shares. Highstreet Asset stated it has 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Service Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 361,318 shares.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Schneider National, Inc.’s (NYSE:SNDR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do XPO Logistics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XPO) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:APRN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do CAI International, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAI) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) by 897,063 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud Sa Spon Adr (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,637 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. 10,000 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares with value of $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.