Parametric Portfolio Associates Trimmed Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) by $1.35 Million; Tobam Has Decreased Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Position by $992,784; Share Value Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 46.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 49,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,466 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 108,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 120,710 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 37.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte

Tobam decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 58.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 9,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,755 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, down from 16,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 750,238 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M

More notable recent Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment in Purple Carrot – Business Wire” on May 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) were released by: Vendingmarketwatch.com and their article: “Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – VendingMarketWatch” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vector Group Ltd (VGR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Contruct Unspon Adr (CICHY) by 153,641 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $25.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 17,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Inc reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 100,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 20,506 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 133,546 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Lc reported 11,375 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 37,121 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 7.26 million shares. Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0.42% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 15,000 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 22,021 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Jersey American Water Celebrates Completion of $26.2 Million Expansion Project at Oak Glen Water Treatment Plant – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “West Virginia American Water Files 2020 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water’s 2018 Fourth Quarter, Year-End Conference Call Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15,043 shares to 70,265 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 27,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).