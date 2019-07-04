Parametric Portfolio Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Telecom Italia S P A New Spon Adr Ord (TI) by $2.86 Million as Share Value Declined; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Value Declined, Osborne Partners Capital Management Increased Position by $1.31 Million

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Telecom Italia S P A New Spon Adr Ord (TI) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 476,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Telecom Italia S P A New Spon Adr Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 57,261 shares traded. Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) has declined 48.27% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TI News: 17/04/2018 – Telecom Italia says has no power to stop vote on Elliott’s proposals at AGM; 23/04/2018 – ELLIOTT SAYS TELECOM ITALIA RULING IS ‘DEMOCRACY DELAYED’; 15/03/2018 – Elliott looks to remove Telecom Italia’s executive chairman; 04/05/2018 – BOLLORE TAKES ANOTHER HIT AS TELECOM ITALIA HOLDERS SPURN SLATE; 16/05/2018 – ITALY’S COMMUNICATIONS REGULATOR SAYS TO FINE TELECOM ITALIA, WIND TRE REGARDING COMMUNICATION TO CUSTOMERS OVER BILLING; 08/03/2018 – Telecom Italia CEO Defends Plan With Activist Elliott’s Entry; 15/03/2018 – Italy – Factors to watch on March 15; 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ITALIA CEO SAYS JV WITH VIVENDI’S CANAL+ PUT ON HOLD, WILL CONTINUE ON STANDALONE BASIS THROUGH PARTNERSHIPS, POSSIBLE ALSO WITH CANAL+; 17/04/2018 – TELECOM ITALIA – ELLIOTT PLAN EVALUATED BY MANAGEMENT AND, WITH EXCEPTION OF EXPLORING POTENTIAL OPTIONS FOR SPARKLE, NOT BEEN INCLUDED IN MANAGEMENT PLAN; 07/05/2018 – VIVENDI: AMOS GENISH NAMED CEO OF TELECOM ITALIA

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 27,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 231,466 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 204,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CFO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S CONSENT ORDER CAP WILL PUSH BANK’S EFFICIENCY RATIO ABOVE 59 PERCENT FOR 2018; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 20/04/2018 – OCC SAYS ITS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT MAINTAINS RESTRICTIONS ON THE APPROVAL OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS TO SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shoker Inv Counsel owns 15,304 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc owns 2.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 811,157 shares. Amer Finance has 122,000 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership owns 7,598 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability owns 12,933 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,692 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Com holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 413,162 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,576 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 367,335 shares. 500,000 are held by Nokota Limited Partnership. Bessemer reported 149,101 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd owns 134,111 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Smead Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Td Asset Management stated it has 1.90 million shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,350 shares to 1,244 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,300 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 533,929 shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Getinge Ab Adr (GNGBY) by 53,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

