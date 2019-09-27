Parametric Portfolio Associates Stake in Thor Industries (THO) Has Cut by $781,202; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 35,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 671,708 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 13,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 99,744 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, down from 113,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 499,770 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Dayton-area nonprofit awarded grant from local manufacturer – Dayton Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson accelerates digital transformation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.12% or 735,598 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Iat Reinsurance Commerce Ltd owns 89,000 shares. James Rech owns 64 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank reported 412,232 shares. Arcadia Mi holds 0.03% or 1,455 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Davenport holds 0.02% or 23,889 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,456 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 7,626 shares. 8,749 were reported by Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.25% or 53,104 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Smithfield has 14,668 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 14.72 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,272 shares to 33,581 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Eagle Ridge Mgmt invested in 0.88% or 103,469 shares. 160,100 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Liability Company. Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Artisan Prtnrs Lp holds 2.05M shares. 50 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 11,073 shares. State Street reported 1.46M shares. Country Commercial Bank reported 200 shares stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 11,957 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 92,588 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 99,200 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0% or 6,400 shares. Cap Research Investors accumulated 1.17 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “THOR Industries Announces National Forest Foundation Multi-Year Partnership – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Electrica Cor (RDEIY) by 39,155 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 67,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Properties Realty.