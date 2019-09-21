Parametric Portfolio Associates Stake in News Cl B (NWS) Cut by $320,775; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Increased Stake

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in News Corp Cl B (NWS) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 24,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 159,656 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 184,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in News Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 1.19M shares traded or 98.13% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 44,118 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31 million, up from 40,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85M shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 1,610 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 200 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 45 shares. Conning Incorporated invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,420 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt stated it has 5,423 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Btr Capital reported 4,236 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 99,497 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1,700 shares. Anchor Bolt LP invested in 36,789 shares. Orrstown Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic Spon Adr H (NYSE:SHI) by 9,385 shares to 111,316 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanostring Technol Inc Com (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 32,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2com (NYSE:TM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.12, from 0.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold NWS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 51.68 million shares or 2.96% less from 53.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Vanguard Gp holds 4.05M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 68,782 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,360 shares. Victory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Independent Franchise Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.32% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Cqs Cayman Lp invested in 343,658 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 198,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) or 2,540 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited reported 27,634 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The stated it has 17,448 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Com holds 56,565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 41,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock.