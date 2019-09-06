Parametric Portfolio Associates Raised Holding in Flir Systems (FLIR) by $671,818; Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 14,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 539,847 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69M, up from 525,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 503,387 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 17,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 18,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 36,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Limited Company owns 8,046 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0.02% or 23,087 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 877,443 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.75M shares. 56,261 are owned by Cadence Bancorp Na. Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 0.02% or 1,609 shares. Orca Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 12,053 shares. S&Co Inc accumulated 23,962 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Rothschild Il holds 1.89% or 158,918 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Il has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated, California-based fund reported 5,189 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 35,650 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 442,189 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Btim reported 1.62% stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 8,761 shares to 81,482 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Queensland Ltd Adr by 51,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,655 shares, and cut its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD).

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berenberg gives FLIR bullish start – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HEICO (HEI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, FY19 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.