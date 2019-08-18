Parametric Portfolio Associates Raised Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Position; Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed By $41.34 Million Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 47.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 237,585 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 261,001 shares with $45.67M value, down from 498,586 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $7.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.06% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 4.97M shares traded or 466.16% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) stake by 11.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 24,995 shares as Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)’s stock rose 14.15%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 235,972 shares with $12.80 million value, up from 210,977 last quarter. Cogent Communications Holdings now has $2.72B valuation. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 171,201 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,312 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 19,826 shares. 13 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. First Mercantile Company accumulated 12,531 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 15,600 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc owns 6,545 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 10,003 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 46,288 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And invested in 0% or 85 shares. Secor Lp reported 16,619 shares. 10,155 are held by Ipswich Invest Mgmt. Copeland Management Limited Liability invested in 1.99% or 532,310 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 49,620 shares stake. 107,980 are owned by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cogent Communications (CCOI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cogent Communications declares CAD 0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Staar Surgical Co Com Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:STAA) stake by 17,526 shares to 13,623 valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Four Corners Property Trust stake by 21,108 shares and now owns 153,940 shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cogent Comms has $60 highest and $50 lowest target. $55’s average target is -5.19% below currents $58.01 stock price. Cogent Comms had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15800 lowest target. $166’s average target is 19.69% above currents $138.69 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16400 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76M for 6.62 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Macys Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 1.04M shares to 1.55 million valued at $37.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 157,339 shares and now owns 222,507 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 3,900 shares. 63 are held by Markston Ltd Liability Corp. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company holds 0.02% or 6,502 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Gru Inc reported 22 shares stake. Frontier Mngmt Ltd reported 0.19% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Bb&T Corp invested in 9,576 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 149 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 135 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability owns 357,180 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 75,640 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 3,551 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 3 shares. Principal accumulated 66,327 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 812,108 shares.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliance Data to buy back 9.9% of its shares under tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.