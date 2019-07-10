Parametric Portfolio Associates Raised Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stake; National Health Investors Has 1.14 Sentiment

National Health Investors Inc (NHI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 97 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 85 cut down and sold stakes in National Health Investors Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 29.63 million shares, up from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding National Health Investors Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 72 Increased: 55 New Position: 42.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) stake by 3.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 26,413 shares as Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 33.84%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 769,367 shares with $48.86M value, up from 742,954 last quarter. Cadence Design Systems Inc now has $21.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 284,065 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Givaudan (GVDNY) stake by 22,753 shares to 938,826 valued at $47.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 50,418 shares and now owns 366,273 shares. Athene Holding Ltd Class A was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.42 million activity. Shares for $2.50 million were sold by SHOVEN JOHN B. BECKLEY THOMAS P also sold $1.11 million worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $4.81 million was made by TAN LIP BU on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TowerJazz, Cadence and Lumerical Deliver Silicon-Photonics and SiGe- Integrated PDK with a Complete Optical Transceiver Design Environment – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cadence Design had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Needham maintained Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, February 20. Needham maintained Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited invested 0.1% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 5,575 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Conning accumulated 4,740 shares. Zacks Invest Management invested in 70,530 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). First Manhattan reported 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). First Republic Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 6,845 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Alphamark Advisors Lc reported 100 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Chevy Chase reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. for 538,976 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 766,805 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.55% invested in the company for 127,484 shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass Inc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,365 shares.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Health Investors Inc (NHI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NHI to Participate in 2019 JMP Securities Boston Real Estate Forum – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NHI Provides $32.7 Million Acquisition Loan for South Carolina CCRC – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

National Health Investors Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 22.44 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the health care properties primarily in the long-term care and senior housing industries.