Parametric Portfolio Associates Position In Target (TGT) Was Raised; Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Quantres Asset Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $672,000 as Valuation Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 46,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.34 million, up from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 3.48M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 745,983 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 318,488 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate, a New York-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited reported 7,303 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 4.27 million shares. Ftb holds 0% or 930 shares. Landscape Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% or 77,448 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Com owns 3,669 shares. 241,640 were accumulated by Weybosset Research And Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rodgers Brothers reported 7,720 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research Advsrs has 8,517 shares. Daiwa Securities Group owns 86,288 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.39 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

