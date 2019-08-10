Parametric Portfolio Associates Position in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Trimmed by $1.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Has Raised by $1.43 Million Its Stake

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 227,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.69 million, up from 222,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 341,711 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 33.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 19,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 38,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 58,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 233,875 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. Conley Jason sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54 million.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 266,067 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $52.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sarasotaâ€™s Roper to acquire Pennsylvania company in $1.6B all-cash transaction – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Delivers Another Strong Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Allen Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 447,495 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 1,300 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 4.80M shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,417 shares. Alta Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,202 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 39,993 shares. Security Natl owns 6,828 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 9,125 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 409 shares. Citigroup stated it has 37,306 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp has 100,115 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communications Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,264 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 107 shares. 61,257 are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 285,128 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd holds 0.73% or 79,090 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Axa holds 905,528 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 543,960 shares. Products Prns Ltd Llc holds 41,800 shares. Granahan Invest Inc Ma holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 24,780 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Northern Tru owns 688,325 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $87,740 activity.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14 million for 45.40 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.