Parametric Portfolio Associates Position in Orbcomm (ORBC) Cut by $624,106 as Share Price Declined; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Price Declined, Bamco Upped by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 62.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 89,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 54,341 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394,000, down from 143,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.10M market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 124,572 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – THROUGH UNIT SKYWAVE, ORBCOMM WILL PROVIDE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM’S CFO COSTANTINI RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 09/03/2018 – Orbcomm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract with Government of Canada; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM SAYS CONSTANTINE ‘DEAN’ MILCOS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 9,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 37,577 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89 million, up from 28,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.39M shares traded or 59.52% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number)

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $24.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 13,570 shares to 628,028 shares, valued at $60.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 377,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.46M shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HDFC Bank: Correction Presents An Attractive Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ORBCOMM Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 14,324 shares to 171,656 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 36,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics In Com (NASDAQ:MRTX).

More notable recent ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ORBCOMM Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Global Fishing Watch Extends Contract With ORBCOMM for AIS Data – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ORBCOMM’S Pro-400 Fleet Management Solution Receives Third-Party ELD Verification From the PIT Group – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ORBCOMM and Kordia Extend AIS Contract With Australian Maritime Safety Authority – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ORBCOMM Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.