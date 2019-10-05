Parametric Portfolio Associates Position in Coca (KOF) Boosted by $836,442 as Share Price Declined; Greystone Managed Investments Has Lowered Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Valuation Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 74,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 851,622 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.83M, down from 925,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88 million shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 13,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 132,345 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, up from 118,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 91,167 shares traded or 16.04% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RA; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Coca-Cola Femsa To Stbl From Neg; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 53,374 shares to 381,423 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) by 156,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 43,742 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $59.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 63,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

