Parametric Portfolio Associates Position in Agco (AGCO) Lifted as Shares Rose; Cadence Capital Management Raised Iradimed (IRMD) Holding by $1.43 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 51,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 129,955 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 78,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 46,766 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 442,939 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, up from 434,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 634,705 shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,122 shares to 8,102 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,862 shares, and cut its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

