Parametric Portfolio Associates Maintains Stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM); As Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Share Price Rose, Regent Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 26,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 168,836 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, up from 142,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $103.04. About 298,982 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $249.18. About 3.04M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,004 shares to 22,747 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,051 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paradigm Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,400 shares. Moreover, Rampart Investment Mngmt Communications Ltd has 0.76% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited, Japan-based fund reported 68,325 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 166,444 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt reported 24,440 shares stake. Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc owns 14,710 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 938,282 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management holds 12,551 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust reported 1,563 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd has 1.89% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Proshare Advisors Ltd Company owns 343,367 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,153 shares. Sonata Capital Gp holds 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 965 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 3,547 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,737 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks accumulated 68,003 shares. Westwood Inc accumulated 18,515 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 4,649 shares. Proffitt And Goodson invested in 0% or 20 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Inc Or has invested 0.08% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Bogle Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership De accumulated 110,377 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Gideon Advsr reported 3,895 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 799,742 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru reported 6 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 0% or 34 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 20,169 shares to 323,517 shares, valued at $56.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jardine Matheson Unspon Adr (JMHLY) by 7,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,694 shares, and cut its stake in Societe Generale France Sponsored Adr (SCGLY).