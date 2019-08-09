Parametric Portfolio Associates Maintains Stake in American Tower Reit (AMT); Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sunpower (SPWR) as Share Value Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 1.76 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SAYS UNDER TERMS, UNIT MAY BORROW UP TO $300 MLN – SEC FILNG; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – ON MAY 22 UNIT OF CO ENTERED TERM CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK; 17/04/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ EBITDA OF $10M TO $35M; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER ASKED U.S. FOR EXEMPTION TO SOLAR PANEL IMPORT TARIFFS; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Rev $391.9M; 16/03/2018 – SunPower likely to expand U.S. manufacturing as tariffs weigh; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – E PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER-2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MLN REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in American Tower Reit Inc (AMT) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 143,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312.06M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in American Tower Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.04M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 65,500 shares to 360,462 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 49,700 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 813,677 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc stated it has 24,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset LP invested in 250,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rock Point Advsrs Lc accumulated 732,000 shares. Bessemer invested in 2,500 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc invested in 0.12% or 25,300 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 115,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Guinness Asset has invested 0.19% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Canal holds 0.35% or 160,000 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bancshares, a Washington-based fund reported 2,490 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 0.01% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 23,903 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley holds 0.98% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 34,678 shares. Diversified Comm accumulated 1,311 shares. Sit Invest Associate owns 24,075 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability owns 10,577 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Miles Cap Inc invested in 2,020 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 25,991 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv. 35,829 were reported by Bb&T. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 1.55M shares. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 54,203 shares. Amer Int Group holds 175,612 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Woodstock reported 0.09% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.5% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,295 shares.

