Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Its Holding in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by $1.77 Million; Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Position

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 15,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 27,897 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 43,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $122.53. About 25,359 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 446.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 360,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 441,591 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 80,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 3.67M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Bovie Medical Corporation- J-Plasma Precise(R) FLEX, Catalog Number: BVX-500BF; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 16,370 shares. Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.05% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 3.45 million were reported by Franklin Res Inc. Becker Cap Management holds 2.52M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 17,678 shares. Sei reported 0.07% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ww Asset Incorporated reported 25,567 shares. Zeke Advisors Llc owns 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 24,379 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 20,000 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0% or 10,393 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,270 shares. Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Korea Inv reported 277,600 shares stake.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 23,140 shares to 13,860 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (Put) by 74,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (Put) (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1 are owned by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,525 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 158,144 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr owns 30,326 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Parametric Limited Liability Company has 27,897 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 11,968 shares. Pnc Gru invested in 270 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,304 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 214,500 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 2,125 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Associate has 0.01% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 2,900 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company reported 6,516 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 28,518 shares in its portfolio.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 47,822 shares to 301,841 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 474,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Community Healthcare T Com.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $23,106 activity.