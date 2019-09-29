Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Its Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) Position by $1.19 Million as Stock Price Declined; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder White Elm Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $653,200 as Valuation Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 26,609 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, down from 31,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 559,064 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 79,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% . The institutional investor held 100,128 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, down from 179,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $496.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 245,256 shares traded or 22.77% up from the average. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,464 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 14,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 13,732 shares stake. Nomura owns 8,203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,035 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 426,773 shares. State Street invested in 795,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 98,714 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 13,200 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 28,078 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com reported 1.50M shares stake. Wellington Group Llp owns 276,168 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma owns 815,450 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,238 shares to 83,638 shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $826,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MITT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.75 million shares or 5.04% less from 20.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America De has 267,970 shares. 325,000 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 16,100 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Northern Trust stated it has 375,209 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 28,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 1,280 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 50,109 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Alliancebernstein Lp has 115,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 4,003 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.01% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0% or 585,700 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 6,400 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Federal Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 10,808 shares to 333,781 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK).