Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Holding in Idex (IEX) by $781,425 as Stock Value Rose; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Cut Its Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Holding as Stock Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 194,163 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46 million, down from 199,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.23. About 184,120 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 47,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 345,619 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 393,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 149,325 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.26M for 28.29 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,091 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 240,103 are owned by Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Liability. The California-based Lpl Finance has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Com holds 1,752 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 15,577 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 46,699 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 61,523 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Jump Trading Lc accumulated 3,173 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Tanabe Phrm Sponsored Adr by 30,085 shares to 707,855 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novozymes A/S Unspons Adr (NVZMY) by 8,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Mun Target T Com Shs Ben In (BTT).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “The New York Stock Exchange is out to crush America’s newest stock exchange – Business Insider” on July 25, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Leidos Holdings & IDEX Set to Join S&P 500; Grubhub & Foot Locker to Join S&P MidCap 400; National Beverage to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Ft.com published: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “‘IEX has sunk to a new low’: NYSE blasts upstart rival’s claims that it’s misleading its listed companies in brutal letter – Business Insider” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How The Pieces Add Up: TDIV Targets $43 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.