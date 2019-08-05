Parametric Portfolio Associates Lifted Its Vf (VFC) Holding by $2.67 Million; Market Value Declined; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised Holding by $1.43 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 241.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 9,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 13,305 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 2.22 million shares traded or 36.20% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 31,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.95M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.02 million shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT

More recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 103,900 shares to 222,893 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,600 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. York Cap Mgmt Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.45% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 213,268 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp holds 7,254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,282 are held by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com. S&Co Incorporated holds 2.12% or 124,818 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Community Trust And Company holds 106,449 shares. 140,690 are owned by Chevy Chase. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 457,643 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Limited Co holds 1.09% or 22,148 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 38,224 shares. Calamos Ltd Llc reported 161,430 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,295 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Investment Corp by 183,488 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $18.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 10,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,328 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Prtn stated it has 6,886 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 17,926 are held by Stephens Ar. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 420,049 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bragg Finance Advisors has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Captrust Fin Advisors holds 5,320 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, New York-based fund reported 935 shares. Amer Century Companies invested 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wellington Group Inc Llp owns 8.55M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 46,864 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Perkins Coie invested in 27,263 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Com has 1.75% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 301,169 shares. Community Bankshares Na invested 0.26% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Jnba Advsrs has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).