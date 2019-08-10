Parametric Portfolio Associates Lifted Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; ERF WIRELESS (ERFB) Shorts Decreased By 70.59%

ERF WIRELESS INC (OTCMKTS:ERFB) had a decrease of 70.59% in short interest. ERFB’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 70.59% from 5,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.63% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0092. About 47,675 shares traded. ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERFB) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 16,460 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 1.50M shares with $362.82M value, up from 1.48M last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $120.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilsey Asset has 17,040 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Dynamic Capital Mgmt Limited reported 4,404 shares stake. Rothschild Il holds 1.63% or 57,425 shares. Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,203 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alyeska Investment Gru Lp stated it has 0.8% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated owns 4.33 million shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 194,840 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp reported 12,419 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 4,518 are held by Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Colorado-based Bsw Wealth has invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Oakbrook Invs Limited has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Quadrant Capital Ltd stated it has 13,824 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 1,442 shares. Zacks Investment Management accumulated 0.06% or 11,053 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W also bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) stake by 520,295 shares to 61,541 valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western Ast Hi Incm Ii Com (HIX) stake by 496,646 shares and now owns 149,804 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Germany’s Continental seeks cost cuts as Q2 profit drops – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $25600 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Nomura initiated it with “Hold” rating and $230 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.