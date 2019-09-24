Parametric Portfolio Associates Lifted General Mills (GIS) Holding By $4.68 Million; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Fox (FOXA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 90,002 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 1.90M shares with $99.69 million value, up from 1.81 million last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $32.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 2.06M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2

Among 9 analysts covering Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fox has $46 highest and $3000 lowest target. $40.44’s average target is 27.21% above currents $31.79 stock price. Fox had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. J.P. Morgan initiated Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) rating on Monday, March 25. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Monday, July 1. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Market Perform” rating. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of FOXA in report on Monday, September 9 to “Underperform” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was initiated by Guggenheim. See Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $38.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $38.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $49 New Target: $37 Reinstates

09/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $41 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Initiate

Among 2 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. General Mills has $5600 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -2.52% below currents $54.03 stock price. General Mills had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, September 19.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) stake by 935,054 shares to 835,853 valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 28,374 shares and now owns 772,798 shares. Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) was reduced too.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Big G’s scuttled Kernza cereal gets new life â€” as beer – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: Definitely Not At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz’s Second-Largest Investor Dumps 25 Million Shares – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Associated Banc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 39,823 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co stated it has 785,700 shares. The New York-based Asset Incorporated has invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Strategic Limited Liability invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Indiana-based 1St Source Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1,502 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Com invested in 253,985 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 26,557 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. First National Bank & Trust reported 11,229 shares stake. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 427,788 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 113,885 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. West Chester Capital holds 0.31% or 4,564 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us Inc accumulated 259,834 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 55,296 shares.

More notable recent Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fox, Cinemark Holdings and Cedar Fair – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fox 29 starting sports betting-themed football pregame show – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 2.61M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 19/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – 14% INCREASE IN ESTABLISHED BUSINESS EBITDA TO £1.8 BLN; 10% INCREASE IN EBITDA TO £1.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Remains Commited to Offer for Sky; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Still Committed to Preconditional Cash Offer for Sky Which It Doesn’t Already Own, Currently Considering Options; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $19.71 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 12.38 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.