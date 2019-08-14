Parametric Portfolio Associates Lifted By $662,528 Its South Jersey Industries (SJI) Holding; NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 20,704 shares as South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 243,142 shares with $7.80M value, up from 222,438 last quarter. South Jersey Industries Inc now has $2.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 82,470 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. PiperJaffray maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Evercore upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Monday, July 29. Evercore has “Outperform” rating and $12500 target. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, June 5 to “Hold” rating. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. See NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) latest ratings:

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.89 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 14.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $100.05. About 1.76 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Group reported 0.04% stake. Cordasco Finance Ntwk reported 450 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 127,072 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Hennessy Advsr, California-based fund reported 345,671 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc owns 16,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has 159 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 182,509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Lc has 18,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Republic Intll Corporation has 1.19 million shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Co owns 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 42,650 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.02% or 1.49 million shares. Piedmont Inv holds 0.03% or 23,283 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 31,684 shares.