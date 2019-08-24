Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased Simon Property Group Reit (SPG) Stake; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) Shorts Decreased By 11.45%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) had a decrease of 11.45% in short interest. ARCT’s SI was 89,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.45% from 101,300 shares previously. With 52,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s short sellers to cover ARCT’s short positions. The SI to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s float is 1.49%. It closed at $10.9 lastly. It is down 69.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCT News: 14/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Welcomes Court Decision to Set Date and Agenda of Extraordinary General Meeting to; 20/04/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS – INITIATED LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO JOSEPH PAYNE, AND HIS ASSOCIATES; 27/03/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS INITIATES LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO JOSEPH PAYNE; 29/05/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS – SETTLEMENT APPROVED ON MAY 28, 2018 BY ISRAELI DISTRICT COURT; 19/04/2018 – JOSEPH E. PAYNE -ON APRIL 18, SENT LETTER TO ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD. BOARD TO RESTATE HIS PRIOR DEMAND TO CONVENE EGM OF SHAREHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD – PETER FARRELL HAS BEEN NAMED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Calls for an End to Company’s Frivolous and Costly Lawsuits; Applauds Court Decision and Welcomes June 25, 2018 EGM Date; 11/03/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Joseph E. Payne and His Associates for Violations of Federal Securities Laws; 23/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Calls for an End to Company’s Frivolous and Costly Lawsuits; Applauds Court Decisi

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Simon Property Group Inc Reit (SPG) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 21,505 shares as Simon Property Group Inc Reit (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 734,809 shares with $133.89 million value, up from 713,304 last quarter. Simon Property Group Inc Reit now has $44.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.73M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel accumulated 12,907 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.25% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 458,405 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 232,163 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 108,841 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.27% or 760,994 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 11,426 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America holds 4.63% or 287,035 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 94,801 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 7,630 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 0.02% or 277 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 12,536 shares. Cambridge Advsr stated it has 4,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assocs LP owns 9,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Daimler Ag (DDAIF) stake by 9,711 shares to 32,731 valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 68,330 shares and now owns 556,121 shares. Associated Brit Foods Adr New was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property has $19800 highest and $16000 lowest target. $182.75’s average target is 25.15% above currents $146.03 stock price. Simon Property had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold”.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. The company has market cap of $143.00 million. The Company’s RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries.