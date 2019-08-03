Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased Realpage (RP) Holding By $9.71 Million; Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 116.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 161,841 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 301,305 shares with $18.29M value, up from 139,464 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $5.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 1.43M shares traded or 97.85% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c

Among 5 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $9.5 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital. See Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: H.C. Wainwright

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr 21.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

17/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 35,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 724,723 are owned by Bridger Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. California-based Eam Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0.74% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 74,875 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc reported 44,700 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 19,429 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co owns 18,500 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 32,268 shares. Legal General Gru Inc Public Limited owns 13,818 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 85,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 303,381 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 425,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Enphase Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 10% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Here Are Four Stocks In Technology And Solar Energy That Have Broken Out On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 303.33 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 6.39M shares traded or 65.84% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Blackstone Group LP Com Unit Ltd (NYSE:BX) stake by 18,685 shares to 498,277 valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Itt Corp stake by 35,058 shares and now owns 156,360 shares. Bayerische Motoren Spon Adr was reduced too.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity. 150,000 shares valued at $8.42M were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd. on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage (RP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RealPage – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage (RP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 4,839 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated has 2.13 million shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 8,891 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 37 shares. Timpani Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 77,204 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2.25% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gideon Advisors has invested 0.21% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 55 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Stephens Ar has 32,241 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 219,319 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pitcairn Co holds 4,530 shares.