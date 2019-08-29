Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased Duke Energy (DUK) Holding by $11.44 Million; Dean Capital Management Lifted Its Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stake by $361,184

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 127,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.45 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 675,305 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 124,802 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) by 69,606 shares to 106,529 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 17,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,746 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier Elevates Lorie Tekorius to President – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 55,691 shares to 24,600 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 43,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,555 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.