Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased By $7.85 Million Its Ao Smith (AOS) Holding; Matthew 25 Management Upped By $314,000 Its Cummins (CMI) Holding

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased Cummins Inc. (CMI) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired 2,000 shares as Cummins Inc. (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 32,000 shares with $5.05M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Cummins Inc. now has $22.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $145.57. About 517,049 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Ao Smith Corp (AOS) stake by 28.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 148,147 shares as Ao Smith Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 676,648 shares with $36.08M value, up from 528,501 last quarter. Ao Smith Corp now has $7.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 841,246 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 10.60% above currents $145.57 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions accumulated 17,803 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Glenview National Bank Trust Dept stated it has 7,335 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc stated it has 55,320 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Com holds 2,533 shares. Haverford accumulated 2,801 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership has 0.54% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Security Savings Bank Of So Dak invested in 6,428 shares. 1,964 are held by Farmers. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd stated it has 703 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 80,000 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.27% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Retirement Of Alabama reported 104,635 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.53M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 33.36% above currents $45.74 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AOS in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.