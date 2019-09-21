Parametric Portfolio Associates Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED) Has Raised by $1.17 Million; Iconiq Capital Has Cut Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $501,160 as Market Valuation Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 13,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.37M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 3.04 million shares traded or 90.79% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 14,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 102,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 6.30 million shares traded or 163.98% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 02/05/2018 – CNBC: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup rejects takeover approach from Apollo; 10/04/2018 – Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 bln for third natural resources fund; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 2.50 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 2.28 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 445.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 499.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC APPROACHES XEROX CORP TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN ACQUISITION; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 15.19 BLN RUPEES VS 12.05 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. HOGLUND ROBERT N also bought $9,817 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. The insider Sanchez Robert bought $2,271. $7,783 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. Another trade for 53 shares valued at $4,687 was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Shares for $524 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. $2,350 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by McAvoy John.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 111,105 shares to 31,119 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 9,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,129 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Mtg Cap Com (NYSE:WMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Advsr owns 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 28,925 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.36% or 420,627 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Farmers Bankshares holds 0.22% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 4,875 shares. Regions Fin holds 0.02% or 21,531 shares. Community Bank Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 6,485 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Edgestream Prtn LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Blair William & Company Il owns 27,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Llc accumulated 0% or 6,028 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,688 shares. Private Na invested in 5,500 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 6,855 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 15,993 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Grp stated it has 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Concourse Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 191,753 shares or 6.34% of the stock. 91,106 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 19,230 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs reported 0.32% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Incline Global Mgmt Lc invested in 78,240 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Dnb Asset Management As reported 149,600 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd reported 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation has 6,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Select Equity Gru LP invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 33,258 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Walleye Trading Llc owns 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 47,193 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.