Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Upped Its Ugi (UGI) Stake by $1.43 Million; Knott David M Has Upped Its Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Holding

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 14.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 2.78M shares traded or 456.33% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 25,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 385,211 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35M, up from 359,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 1.04M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares to 510,847 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,840 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Llc accumulated 194,083 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 313,128 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 92,447 shares. Td Asset Management holds 109,902 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 1,277 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 170,488 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 226,668 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated invested in 124 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York, a New York-based fund reported 97,250 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 6,492 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 200,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Lp accumulated 0.1% or 18,079 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Limited has 39,358 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv by 114,219 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 6,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,822 shares, and cut its stake in Galp Energia Sgps Sa Adr.