Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Upped Its Hms Holdings (HMSY) Holding; GCL POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (GCPEF) SI Decreased By 6.42%

GCL POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GCPEF) had a decrease of 6.42% in short interest. GCPEF’s SI was 130.00M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.42% from 138.93M shares previously. With 24,000 avg volume, 5417 days are for GCL POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GCPEF)’s short sellers to cover GCPEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.045 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) stake by 12.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 26,527 shares as Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 242,500 shares with $7.86 million value, up from 215,973 last quarter. Hms Holdings Corp now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 293,653 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a solar photovoltaic firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $809.56 million. It operates through Solar Material Business, Solar Farm Business, and New Energy Business divisions. It has a 4.5 P/E ratio. The Solar Material Business segment primarily makes and sells polysilicon and wafer to companies operating in the solar industry.

More news for GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GCPEF) were recently published by: Valuewalk.com, which released: “Solar Power Growth To Be Driven By Europe, China – ValueWalk” on July 30, 2014. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “REC Silicon – Good Company Caught In The Middle Of A Trade War – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 17, 2016 is yet another important article.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HMS Holdings Stock Price Vs. Policy Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HMS Acquires VitreosHealth Nasdaq:HMSY – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Acquires VitreosHealth – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) Be Disappointed With Their 77% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HMS Holdings has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $48’s average target is 41.13% above currents $34.01 stock price. HMS Holdings had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HMSY in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was reinitiated by Leerink Swann with “Outperform” on Monday, August 5.