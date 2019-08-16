Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Upped Cousins Properties Reit (CUZ) Position By $1.32 Million; Philip Morris International (PM) Shorts Increased By 21.99%

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Cousins Properties Inc Reit (CUZ) stake by 28.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 146,205 shares as Cousins Properties Inc Reit (CUZ)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 652,464 shares with $6.30M value, up from 506,259 last quarter. Cousins Properties Inc Reit now has $5.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 662,098 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) had an increase of 21.99% in short interest. PM’s SI was 12.81M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.99% from 10.50M shares previously. With 4.59M avg volume, 3 days are for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM)’s short sellers to cover PM’s short positions. The SI to Philip Morris International Inc’s float is 0.83%. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 1.06M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Cheesecake Factory Inc/The (NASDAQ:CAKE) stake by 124,099 shares to 269,053 valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yara Intl Asa Sponsored Adr (YARIY) stake by 112,555 shares and now owns 441,973 shares. Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 11,069 shares. American Grp owns 1.10M shares. Basswood Mgmt reported 14,659 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd has invested 1.27% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 85,100 shares. Smith Asset Gp Lp holds 0% or 631 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has 22,097 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 25,980 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co holds 0% or 35,410 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, a France-based fund reported 233,452 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd has invested 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 434,000 shares. 2,028 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial LP has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 13.21% above currents $85.15 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm stated it has 8,745 shares. Yhb Advsrs reported 2,877 shares stake. Burns J W Communications Incorporated New York holds 0.53% or 24,497 shares. 13,808 were reported by Com Of Vermont. Cordasco Fincl Net invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 6,080 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company reported 1,414 shares. Natixis holds 0.29% or 530,931 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,469 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com, Ohio-based fund reported 760,160 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.38% or 6.64M shares in its portfolio. 610 are held by Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & has invested 0.38% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cipher Capital L P has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hyman Charles D has 86,304 shares.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $132.48 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.