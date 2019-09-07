Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Stake in Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) by $566,460 as Stock Rose; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 94,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 1.24 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE PROVIDES FOR ESTIMATED TOTAL RENT IN 2019 OF APPROXIMATELY $177 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 33,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,286 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 57,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – EXCLUDING CURRENCY, QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $120.7 BLN, UP 2.7 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Walmart Earnings: More Signs It’s Fighting Hard on Pricing — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Award-Winning Breathe™ Multi Purpose Cleaner Now Available at Walmart Nationwide; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WOULD EXPIRE UPON THE CONSUMMATION OF FLIPKART IPO; 16/05/2018 – Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut in Coming Weeks on Walmart.com; 19/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART LAUNCHES CHECK OUT WITH ME, A NEW SERVICE

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencor Corp by 7,700 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 65,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 147,289 shares to 224,128 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Kpn Nv Sponsored Adr (KKPNY) by 174,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $61,214 activity.

