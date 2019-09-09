Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Market Value Declined; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Upped World Fuel Services (INT) Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT) by 458.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 128,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 157,117 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 28,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 308,348 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 163,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873.33M, down from 16.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

More important recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “World Fuel Services (INT) Reports Acquisition of Universal Weather and Aviation’s UVair Fuel Business – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Fuel Services to buy UVair fuel business in $170M deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.