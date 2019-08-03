Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) Position By $4.08 Million; Greenlight Capital Re LTD Has 0.89 Sentiment

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) stake by 9.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 88,702 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 867,898 shares with $40.39 million value, down from 956,600 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv Shs now has $7.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 691,767 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing

Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 33 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 37 trimmed and sold holdings in Greenlight Capital Re LTD. The institutional investors in our database now own: 16.91 million shares, down from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Greenlight Capital Re LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 28 Increased: 22 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Limited Partnership reported 158,006 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.06% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 103,866 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 20,758 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.16% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 21,285 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 268,030 shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorp And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 4,896 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Kistler holds 477 shares. Greenlight Capital holds 4.16 million shares or 13.76% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1,460 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, July 31.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 151,149 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85

Continental Advisors Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. for 238,671 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 583,312 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freestone Capital Holdings Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 243,219 shares. The Tennessee-based Nfc Investments Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Caz Investments Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 3,200 shares.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $302.56 million. The Company’s frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various property reinsurance services and products that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance services and products, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance services and products that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation.