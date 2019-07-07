Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Raised Masco (MAS) Stake; Blue Edge Capital Decreased By $312.62 Million Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Stake

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stake by 30.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 6,470 shares as Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 14,482 shares with $699.77M value, down from 20,952 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. now has $214.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 8.72M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Earlier Insisted Wells Start Independent Investigation of Wealth Management; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 5.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 45,022 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 913,925 shares with $35.93M value, up from 868,903 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 1.42 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James accumulated 0.04% or 17,005 shares. Riverhead Limited Co accumulated 13,278 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 975,000 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 3,657 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm holds 24,088 shares. 93 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Boston Prtn has invested 0.27% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York stated it has 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). D E Shaw And reported 1.31M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability invested in 5,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ent Fin Serv has 11,199 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.55% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Penn Cap Mngmt holds 11,984 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt, a France-based fund reported 318,870 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Guardant Health Inc stake by 7,835 shares to 16,044 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 53,023 shares and now owns 81,550 shares. Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Comerica Incorporated (CMA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 95,240 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 4.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Voloridge Mgmt Lc holds 1.06% or 724,986 shares in its portfolio. Chou Associate Management reported 434,542 shares. Ipswich Management Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,352 shares. Bokf Na owns 213,571 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,071 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 217,667 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 0.32% or 64,580 shares in its portfolio. California-based Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.79% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 6.67 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 304,868 were accumulated by Majedie Asset Ltd. Chevy Chase Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 3.44M shares. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne has 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,385 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.22% or 1.78M shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ) stake by 5,993 shares to 31,067 valued at $4.88 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares 3 (IEI) stake by 4,348 shares and now owns 59,256 shares. Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Sht (SJNK) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating.