Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Raised Its First Merchants (FRME) Stake by $2.72 Million; Bluestein R H & Company Decreased Its Stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP) by $910,525

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 75,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 207,372 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 131,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 106,888 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 21,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 32,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 53,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Bp Plc Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 17/04/2018 – CHC HELICOPTER SERVICE: CHC EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH AKER BP; 10/04/2018 – BP RAN A BLOCKCHAIN TRADING PILOT FOR 6 MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 16/04/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY SPEAKS ON NEW ENERGY IN LONDON; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oman Oil is said to seek buyers for stake in Khazzan gas field- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-SAPREF restarting South African refinery following power outage- OGJ; 04/04/2018 – Russia’s Transneft halts oil intake from Rosneft subsidiary; 26/04/2018 – Lund takes helm as BP returns to calmer waters; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 10,951 shares to 293,394 shares, valued at $39.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 5,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? First Merchants (FRME) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Share Price Is Down 98% So Some Shareholders Are Very Salty – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Merchants Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Bank & Trust to lay off up to 93 after acquisition deal – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $12,993 activity. Lehman Gary bought $1,658 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bankshares In reported 48,611 shares. The Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 236,168 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Envestnet Asset owns 37,434 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 71,191 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP accumulated 0.08% or 65,610 shares. 1.45 million were reported by Vaughan Nelson Invest Management L P. 7,304 were reported by Amalgamated Comml Bank. The Illinois-based Pl Capital Llc has invested 8.04% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 21,424 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity holds 74,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Limited Liability Ct reported 2.08M shares stake.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 14,394 shares to 129,427 shares, valued at $225.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Liquide Adr (AIQUY) by 27,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Kld 400 Soc Sm Ind (DSI).